▶️ Coaches, players react to shot clock coming to Oregon high school basketball

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The pace for Oregon high school basketball is picking up, as a shot clock is coming.

“I think it was just a matter of the timing with the change by the NHFS and, you know, some push by coaches and others to see it get done,” said Oregon School Activities Association Executive Director Peter Webber.

Last year the National Federation of State High School Associations changed its rules on allowing a shot clock and states that weren’t following suit were out of the loop with the national rules committee.

The change in rules allowed states to use the shot clock and remain in compliance.

“You hear different things from different coaches; you hear some are really in favor of it. It will pick up the pace,” said Webber. “We heard from people who are not in favor of it. That they think there will be some issues as far as exasperating the differences between teams that are really skilled and good and teams that aren’t.”

Monday morning, the Oregon School Activities Association voted to add a 35-second shot clock comes the 2023-24 season.

“I think it is a great thing for the game,” said head girls coach at Mountain View Jon Corbett. Make it more fun for the kids to play, make it more fun for most fans to watch other than the ones that like to watch a grind it out kind of game. I think it is more fun to coach as well.”

“At Bend High, we are excited for the trajectory a shot clock will provide our girl basketball players,” said girls head coach Maria Ramirez. “A shot clock will reward defense and enhance the level of play and skill necessary for players to compete.”

A few local players and coaches were all for it and admitted it would change the game’s strategy both offensively and defensively, especially late in the game.

“It will keep the game moving, and we’ll get more shots, more opportunities to score and it will just keep the game going more faster,” said Mountain View sophomore Brady Kennedy.

“It will make the game definitely more competitive, it will make it more fast paced and you will have to get open a lot more, find a good shot and pass around a lot,” said Mountain View junior Ian Prictor.

“There are a lot of coaches out there that will like to burn, 4, 5, 6, maybe even the whole fourth quarter sometimes, and it really makes it not a whole lot of fun to watch, so this will be good, it will be a really good thing,” said head girls coach at Mountain View Jon Corbett.

Not all classifications were in favor of a shot clock, however.

Only four of the six were in the majority, as most of the 4A and 2A classifications did not want it.

“I think for the coaches that aren’t comfortable playing at that speed, I am sure there is a downside to that,” Corbett said. “Maybe they have had a system in place for 10, 15 years, and now they have to readjust that, but I think in the long run, they are actually going to really enjoy having to learn some new things. It changes how you practice. There is a lot to it. I think most people would think, hey more offense, but it really, it changes a lot of aspects to what you are doing.”

A few athletic directors told Central Oregon Daily News they are worried about the logistics and cost of now having to add a shot clock.

Mountain View High School Athletic Director Lance Haas says there will be extra costs involved as they will have shot clocks that work with their system but will need to add them and the electric system since they’ll be on top of the backboards.

Schools will have their choice of what type of shot clocks to get,” said Haas. “You can get some that just sit on the floor, or you can get the ones that mount to the back of the baskets. It will be up to individual schools.

OSAA says they will try and help schools find the best fit and cost for each school.