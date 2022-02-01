▶️ City of Bend utility bills being delivered weeks after payments are due

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

City of Bend residents are still receiving utility bills long after their due date.

The problem stems from a glitch in software we first reported on last summer.

“You received your bill in the last week and it was due December 23rd, so initially you’d probably be pretty concerned that your bill is late.”

Count me as one of 30,000 Bend utility customers who might be concerned about receiving my water and sewer bill late.

Even though it’s not my fault the bill is late, will my water be shut off? Will my credit be impacted?

“We are not going to shut people’s water off. We are not going to ding their credit. We are actually in no collection efforts right now,” said Dana Wilson, City of Bend Utility Business Manager. “We don’t expect to resume that until the end of summer. We will be doing a lot of outreach and customer communication before then.”

Back in May of 2020, the city launched the Invoice Cloud online payment system for utility bills.

It allows customers to pay utility bills online and via text.

But, so far, it hasn’t allowed the city to generate and deliver bills in a timely fashion.

“We get a lot of customers calling in. We’ve expanded our lobby hours and our phone hours,” Wilson said. “People want to know why are we continuing to see delays and when can they expect to see this resolved.”

Wilson said all the information on the late-arriving statements—such as water consumption and sewer fees—is accurate, except the dates.

“We are asking customers to pay their bill within 30 days. We are not assessing late fees or charges or performing any water service shut-offs.”

Wilson said the city is aware that late-arriving utility bills are a major inconvenience for customers.

City staff and the software provider are working to resolve the billing issues.

They believe the problems will be fixed in a couple of months.