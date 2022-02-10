▶️ City of Bend reviews potential for clearing 2nd St. homeless camps

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

Tents, shopping carts, and a whole lot of people.

That’s been the scene in the 2nd St. area in Bend for the past several months.

The Campfire Hotel has had a front-row seat to the impacts of the growth.

“The frustrating thing is that it was a manageable situation, and now it’s much more difficult and a lot harder to get a grasp on how to fix it,” said General Manager Daniel Elder.

Campsites have grown over the past year from just a few to dozens.

“I have staff walking right by that camp back and forth, and it’s not a comfortable feeling when you have people out on the streets yelling, screaming, starting fires. There’s a lot of garbage,” Elder said.

He said some campers have come onto their property, and have tried to sneak into rooms and go through garbage cans or cigarette containers.

“Sometimes it’s as easy as going up to them and asking them to leave, and they are very polite and they do so,” he said. “Other times it’s not as easy, and they can be a little more vocal, and a little more physical about it.

“That’s scary because we’re not trained to deal with that. We do the best we can in a way that is safe, but it’s scary.”

This week, the City of Bend is conducting a review of the area to see if safety concerns and blockages to public right-of-way are enough to warrant clearing the camps.

Their review will be based on a number of criteria in accordance with city code.

“Everything from structures in the right-of-way that might be a safety risk for the campers themselves, or other people using the people right-of-way,” said the city’s Communications Director Anne Aurand.

“They’re looking at the amount and seriousness of crimes that may be reported or observed by police, the amount of trash that’s in the right of way, and other factors such as alterations and interactions between campers and others in the area.

“So I think once all of that data is compiled, it’ll be pretty clear if it meets the criteria of an ‘unsafe’ camp spot.”

Aurand said the city would not tell campers where to go, but they are making efforts to increase shelter space around the city.

Chris, who has lived on 2nd St. for less than a year, said he has no idea where he would go if the city decided to clear the camps.

“Just let us live our lives. That’s all we want to do,” he said. “I can understand, you know, ‘stop being in the street’, but nobody uses these sidewalks. I’ve hardly ever seen anybody walk down these sidewalks, even before the tents were here.”

Elder said despite the trouble his business is having, he believes simply removing the camps would be detrimental and anxiety-inducing for those in the camp.

“The hard thing with this situation is, as a business where I’m trying to keep my employees and my guests safe, this is very challenging,” he said. “As a human, I feel for these people, and I think our city needs to do a better job of handling this.”

The city’s review will be finished on Monday at the latest, when officials will make a final decision about the fate of the camp.