▶️ Central Oregon Villages discusses plans for Bend managed homeless camps

Central Oregon Daily’s Allen Schauffler spent two days recently in Eugene, talking with residents and organizers of Opportunity Village, a managed transitional homeless camp.
The camp could be a model for the City of Bend as it looks to find new ways to address an increasing homeless population.
Central Oregon Villages, a local nonprofit, is lobbying the city to create and manage a camp here very similar to Opportunity Village.
We sat down with a spokesman for the organization to learn more about the project and to answer some questions the public had about how it would work here.
Previous Coverage:
▶️ Part 1: Eugene’s ‘Opportunity Village’ offers insights to plans in Bend
▶️ Part 2: Grateful graduates of ‘Opportunity Village’ find stability