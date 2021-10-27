▶️ Central Oregon Villages discusses plans for Bend managed homeless camps

by Central Oregon Daily News

Central Oregon Daily’s Allen Schauffler spent two days recently in Eugene, talking with residents and organizers of Opportunity Village, a managed transitional homeless camp.

The camp could be a model for the City of Bend as it looks to find new ways to address an increasing homeless population.

Central Oregon Villages, a local nonprofit, is lobbying the city to create and manage a camp here very similar to Opportunity Village.

We sat down with a spokesman for the organization to learn more about the project and to answer some questions the public had about how it would work here.

