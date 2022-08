by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

The Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships get underway this week in Hawaii and Central Oregon will be represented by 17-year-old Diggory Dillingham.

He’s a missile in the pool and he’ll represent the USA in both the 50 and 100 meter freestyle events.

Diggory will be competing on Thursday in the 100 meter free and then again on Saturday in his signature event the 50 meter free.

Eric Lindstrom caught up with the young swimming sensation before he left for his first international meet.