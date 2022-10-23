▶️ Central Oregon Running Club cleans up Tumalo Historic Canal Trail

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Members of the Central Oregon Running Club took advantage of the sunny skies on Sunday for some trail maintenance.

Eight of the members set out on the Tumalo Historic Canal Trail outside Tumalo, clearing rocks and trimming sagebrush.

The Running Club, also known as CORK, has performed trail maintenance since the 1970’s.

“We’ve worked in on city trails and U.S. Forest Service trails,” Trail Committee member Regan McMorris said. “We obviously had a period where we weren’t doing anything during the pandemic, but now we’re back to organizing new trail opportunities, and we selected this year to work with the BLM out here at the Tumalo Historic Canal.”

The organization Go Beyond Racing hosts annual runs at that trail system, and they support CORK with the money they raise.

“I decided this was a really good opportunity to give back to that organization by maintaining the trail system that they use out here as well,” McMorris said.

He said the biking community is good at maintaining the trails where bikes are used, but oftentimes trails for hiking only have a higher need for maintenance.

“Trail running is just another really great outdoor activity that a lot of people here in Central Oregon enjoy, so it’s really a great opportunity for us to come out and do this trail maintenance event and keep these trails open for not only runners, but hikers and sometimes equestrian as well,” McMorris added.

CORK plans to hold their next trail cleanup event in the spring.

For updates, visit their website at https://www.centraloregonrunningklub.org.