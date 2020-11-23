▶️ Central Oregon Gives campaign back for another year – with gifts for the givers too

Last year it started small and got very big very quickly.

Central Oregon Gives, a fundraising campaign for local non-profits launched by The Source Weekly and Bend-based crowdsourcing website “What If We Could.”

And this year they’re at it again and trying to eclipse last year’s total of more than half a million dollars raised for 70+ local non-profits.

Eric Lindstrom has more on the Central Oregon Gives campaign.

Previous Coverage: