▶️ Central Oregon football teams gearing up for season, square off at jamboree

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Teams from across the High Desert competed in a football Jamboree at Redmond High School on Thursday.

Redmond, Sisters, Caldera, La Pine, and Madras squared off before the start of the season.

“Did great, our players were running hard, defense was real good out there, were fast, I have a good feeling about this season,” said Sisters High senior quarterback Easton Moore.

“I feel like our pocket was there, we threw it good, had a couple touchdowns in the air, now we just need to work on the run game,” said Redmond High senior running back Kyle Littlejohn.

“Gets us ready for the that game speed before game one, you know,” said Madras High senior quarterback Drew Boyle.

A last tune up before the real games begin.

Something maybe needed a little extra this year with so much change to this year’s conferences.

All of the Bend schools will be in the same conference as Redmond and Ridgeview this year at the 5A level.

“It’s going to be cool, a lot more people, bigger crowds, it’s going to be a lot more exciting,” said Littlejohn. “A different level of competition with Summit and a bunch of different teams coming around. It’s going to be awesome.”

That includes a team with no seniors this year, Bend’s newest school, the Caldera High Wolfpack.

“We don’t have a lot of expectations, we are the underdogs, but I hope we can go out and fight and maybe go to the playoffs this year,” said Caldera High sophomore Brady White.

Sisters is also going down a classification, now in the same league as La Pine.

One team is looking to turn things around.

“I feel good about it. Last year we didn’t have our best record, but this year we will do a lot better,” said Moore.

The other team is looking to remain on top.

“This year’s team, we are a gritty bunch, we have been playing together for a while. We have some big shoes to fill from last year’s team that went to the semifinals,” said La Pine senior quarterback Colton Campbell.

Central Oregon High School games week one:

5A

Mountain View vs Canby

Redmond vs Hood River Valley

Ridgeview at Springfield

Caldera vs Pendleton

Summit at Tualatin (6A)

Bend at Lincoln (6A) Thursday 9\1

4A

Crook County at Philomath

Madras at Sweet Home

3A

Sisters at Burns

La Pine at Corbett

2A

Culver vs Weston McEwen