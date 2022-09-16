▶️ Cedar Creek Fire grows to 93,000 acres

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The size of the Cedar Creek Fire grew more than 800 acres in the last 24 hours.

Crews east of the Cascades are strengthening the FS 4290 to serve as a control line to prevent future potential spread of the fire to the south, according to the Forest Service.

Road crews are continuing work on FS 700 to connect with FS 4630 that will tie together Crane Prairie Reservoir and Little Cultus Lake, and they are also working around the southwest side of Cultus Mountain to create a fuel break for Cultus Lake.

West of the Cascades, officials report “good success with firing operations.” The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reduced the evacuation level in all zones in and around the cities of Westfir, Oakridge and High Prairie to Level 1 (Be Ready).

As of 9:15 this morning, this is the latest information on the fire provided by officials:

Size: 93,427 acres

Contained: 0%

Start Date: August 1, 2022

Origin: 15 miles east of Oakridge, Oregon

Cause: Lightning

Total personnel: 2,152

Resources: 90 engines, 47 crews, 116 heavy equipment, 11 helicopters

Here is the official report: