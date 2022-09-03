▶️ Cedar Creek Fire crests 16,000 acres, triggers increase in evacuation levels

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Cedar Creek Fire, the source of much of the smoke chocking Central Oregon, continues to grow.

The fire burning 15 miles east of Oakridge is now at 16,303 acres and 12% contained.

Evacuation levels around the fire have increased, with areas north and east of Waldo Lake at Level 3 Go Now.

The area around Taylor and Lemish Lake along the Taylor Burn Road are under a Level 2 Be Set evacuation notice.

This area includes the Many Lakes and Metolius-Windigo Trailheads.

On Friday, the northern edge of the fire pushed toward Furnish Creek and spotted over retardant line on the southeast side near Nettle Creek.

The lightning caused fire started August 1st.

There’s more information, including maps of the evacuation areas, here.