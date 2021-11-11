▶️ Cascade Business News names region’s 20 fastest-growing companies

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

The numbers are in for Cascade Business News’s “Central Oregon 20 Fastest Growing Companies.”

The companies all across the high desert range from gift shops to insurance companies, ranked based on year-over-year revenue between 2019 and 2020.

“This is the first year that we’re on the list,” said David Jameson, owner of second place business ToyHouse Toys in Sunriver.

“We grew quite a bit in 2020. We grew 273% year-over-year, which is a lot of growth to manage and keep customer service and our supply lines working.

“So it was a challenge, but it was a lot of fun, and that’s what we like to do is have a lot of fun,” he said.

Fun happens to be their speciality, in many different arenas.

In the summer they rent out jet skis, kayaks, paddle boards, and larger floats for groups, while in the winter they shift to renting snowmobiles and snow tubes.

They’ve also offered Virtual Reality since June 2016.

“We were the first to offer virtual reality in Oregon, and about the fourth in the country to start,” Jameson said.

The Top 20 list is sponsored by Columbia Bank and Capstone CPAs, and the bank rewards the winning business a $1,000 check.

This year, Bend’s Broken Top Candle Company took the top prize.

“It’s great to see the diversity of businesses, from manufacturing, to counseling, to candle-making this year,” said one of Capstone’s CPAs Greg Lankston.

“It’s great to see all the businesses that are having growth across Central Oregon.”

They hope to honor those businesses for contributing to the local economy.

“It’s a way to thank them for what they do for the community, whether it’s employment and just economic growth throughout Central Oregon, so our goal is to recognize them and celebrate them on a successful couple years of growth,” Lankston said.

The reasons for growth vary by company, but for ToyHouse Toys…

“I think the success to our growth is based on customer service,” Jameson said. “We take care of our customers, so it’s whatever it takes for them to have a memorable, fun experience.”

“We want to grow this event, so we would love to see the ‘fastest 40’ in the future,” Lankston said. “So to any business, we’d love to see them submit their information.

“Nominate the businesses that you know or submit yourselves to get in this competition so you can get some recognition across Central Oregon.”

To nominate a business or submit your own details next year, you can reach out to Cascade Business News, Columbia Bank, or Capstone CPAs.

You can find the full list of rankings below: