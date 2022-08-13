▶️ Car fire in northeast Bend lights up the night, no injuries reported

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A vehicle caught fire in Northeast Bend late Friday night, fortunately there were no injuries.

Bend Fire and Rescue responded to the call just off Boyd Acres Road around midnight Friday.

The fire started when gasoline vapor ignited as someone was filling a generator next to the car, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering.

In cell phone video you can see small explosion that sends sparks flying as a firefighter walks toward the burning car.

You can also see an RV that was moved away from the flames.

Kettering said there are several people living in vehicles parked in the area.

The Cadillac was a complete loss.