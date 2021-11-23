▶️ Car engulfed in flames causes evacuations at Bend Apartment complex

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

A parked car engulfed in flames caused evacuations at Mountain Glen apartments in Bend.

Bend Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

“We arrived today on a car fire under this carport we are standing under,” Bend Fire and Rescue Captain Chris Clark said. “It was extinguished quickly and no damage to the houses or the surrounding cars happened.”

Those living in the area heard loud pops before seeing the flashing lights of Bend Fire and Rescue.

“We ran outside and we saw smoking and we came out and saw the car on fire,” said 13-year-old Yaracily Lemus. “We were so confused about what was going on and everyone started running outside. We saw a whole bunch of people and heard sirens, we were like, what is going on. We were so confused when it happened.”

The front of the car was completely melted.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.