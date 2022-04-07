▶️ Cannabis job fair looks to ‘light up’ employment opportunities

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

With a serious need for workers across Central Oregon, hiring events are popping up just about everywhere.

And what’s more Bend, Oregon, than a cannabis job fair?

“We’re actively growing as a company and we have a ton of positions to fill,” said Nat Berliner, the Operations Manager for Dr. Jolly’s.

On Thursday, Dr. Jolly’s, a local cannabis company, held their second ever job fair.

“I think we’re not the only ones these days that are feeling the struggle of finding new talent to bring in,” Berliner said.

Candidates who stopped by today’s event got to interview and tour the factory.

“Since three years ago or so with dispos popping up and everything,” said Patrick Jarrell, an attendee at the job fair, “I think it’s really cool to have this opportunity.”

“We’ve got farms, we’ve got manufacturing, and we’ve got retail,” Berliner said.

The cannabis company hopes to hire 25 new employees from the job fair, and met with 15 hash hopefuls in their morning interviews.

To stay competitive in the job market, Dr. Jolly’s offers health coverage, dental, and 401k planning.

“I’m going to be packaging a lot of their cannabis concentrates and stuff,” Jarrell said.

With the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act passing the U.S. House of Representatives and getting the country closer to legal cannabis everywhere, the industry is likely to see more opportunities – to puff puff and pass along jobs.

“A lot of people agree that if there’s something out there I’ll be able to do successfully, it’ll be something like this,” Jarrell said.

“Ideal candidate in my mind is someone who has a good work ethic, comes to work, and enjoys cannabis, but that is not actually a requirement,” Berliner said.

The job fair had two sessions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Dr. Jolly’s hopes to hold more job fairs in the future, as the cannabis industry in Central Oregon continues to grow.