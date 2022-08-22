▶️ Candlelight vigil held for two homicide victims

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

The community gathered in grief on Sunday.

A candlelight vigil was held for Angela Pastorino and Alfredo Hernandez, the two teens who lost their lives last week.

Mourners gathered in Al Moody Park on Sunday evening to share their memories of the two teens.

“I miss being around her energy. She had a lot of it,” said one of Angela’s best friends. “Enough to give me when I didn’t exactly have it.”

As night fell, mourners held a five-minute moment of silence before placing the lit candles at the foot of the photo board showcasing pictures of the deceased, illuminating the altar with a warm glow.

The outdoor air met the scent of assorted candles as somber music played in the background.

More than 100 people joined together to remember the two loved community members.