▶️ Candidates for Bend city council and mayor tackle issues during forum

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With election day arriving soon, it’s time to start figuring out who you’re voting for.

Wednesday night, a forum at the Larkspur Community Center.

Three candidates are running for city council position 6.

Mike Riley, Rick Johns, and Julia Brown.

Two candidates are going head to head in a race for Bend Mayor, current city councilor Melanie Kebler, and former city councilor Chris Piper.

Opening statements started things off before six questions asked of each candidate.

Some on the issue of Transportation connecting Bend’s East and West side.

Other questions focused on the housing crisis.

After the questions concluded, each candidate had two minutes to provide a final statement.

You can watch the full forum here:

