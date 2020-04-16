▶️ Cancer survivor urges women to get mammograms despite COVID-19

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Joni Carlson is a breast cancer survivor.

But recently, she found out her cancer returned as stage four metastatic breast cancer.

“You don’t want to be me,” Carlson said. “You don’t want to be a statistic.”

She says if anyone is waiting to get their annual mammogram until COVID-19 passes, they should reconsider.

“‘Oh, it’s not going to happen to me.’ Shame on you” Carlson said. “You don’t want to end up, you know, three months down the road going ‘oh if only I would’ve had that mammogram three months ago, and known about what I was getting into.’ You know, you just don’t want any regrets.”

Central Oregon Radiology diagnoses ten cases of breast cancer per month. According to Breast Care Specialist Dr. Andy Higgins, a delayed diagnosis can be detrimental.

“The more we put off identifying it and taking care of it, the prognosis can become worse,” Higgins said. “Screening mammograms is kind of the best tool for women to be on top of their breast health in a prospective manner.”

Carlson says women should put just as much energy into their breast health as they do avoiding COVID-19.

“If you’re scheduled today, get in today,” said Carlson. “Every day is crucial, and every day that that lovely little beast is spreading and growing. So get in there, find out, make sure that you don’t have it, or if you do have it, get on it.”

Higgins advises that if you don’t notice anything abnormal, it’s okay to delay an annual mammogram a couple of months. Just don’t put it off longer than necessary.