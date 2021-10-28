▶️ Campfire Hotel offers winter season pass; unlimited stays until March

by Meghan Glova

Campfire Hotel is offering a lodging season pass with unlimited stays this winter, a new option for those making multiple trips to Bend.

Operations manager James Pearrow says the pass should appeal to visitors, from in or out of state, traveling specifically to visit Mt. Bachelor.

“It is a very unique thing,” Pearrow said. “There’s plenty of people that come to Bend for other reasons, but yes, we knew that Mt. Bachelor and their season pass that they sell would just go hand-in-hand.”

A season pass will get you unlimited stays at Campfire Hotel November through March.

It will cost you $1,250 for a midweek pass or $2,000 to include weekends, but keep in mind, the pass does not guarantee you a room.

You will still have to plan ahead and save your space.

“When you know it’s going to be busier,” Pearrow said. “Like New Year’s Eve weekend, if you think you’re going to come during that time book when you buy the pass.”

Katie Johnson with Visit Central Oregon says the season pass should give travelers flexibility.

“Central Oregon is such a beautiful place in the winter and anything we or our partners can do to better or add to the experiences of visitors while they’re here is innovating the way people travel,” Johnson said. “People got accustomed to taking longer trips during COVID so we think it’s great that Campfire is being creative around how people are traveling. ”

The 3rd Street hotel tried offering the pass last year, but COVID-19 made things difficult.

“There was some hesitation for travel still,” Pearrow said. “Also, we were just still figuring it out.”

To avoid passes being shared between multiple groups of people, the hotel is offering something extra to pass holders.

“What we’ve done to encourage you to still bring your friends and family,” Pearrow said. “Is that you get an extra discount for additional rooms.”

Campfire Hotel has seen the system work well for a sister property, The Hood River Hotel.

As far as Pearrow knows, Hood River and Campfire are the only hotels in the country offering this option.

“This was just another way that we’re able to kind of showcase how unique our property is,” Pearrow said.

Passes are already available and about ten have been sold so far.

Pearrow says the easiest way to purchase a season pass is to call Campfire Hotel directly.