▶️ Calls skyrocket at local clinics as residents search, hope for vaccine

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Family Choice Urgent Care is receiving more calls than ever before…but it’s not that more people are sick.

Director of Operations Morgan Botkin says most calls are about COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We’re receiving over 100 phone calls and over, probably about, 250 emails a day,” Botkin said.

Summit Medical Group and Mountain Medical tell Central Oregon Daily they’ve received quite a few calls themselves.

High Lakes Health Care is even trying to get ahead of callers who try and contact them.

Their automated message states, “Currently we do not have COVID-19 vaccines available for distribution to the community. We are actively vaccinating our employed health care providers and staff.”

Family Choice has a wait list of about 600 between their Bend and Redmond locations.

The facility is working to confirm who on that list is eligible, now, for the shot.



“A lot of people I found are just being very honest,” Botkin said. “They understand they don’t fall in the 1A and they’ll say I’m next on the list, but I want to be first on that list.”

St. Charles discovered some people signing up for shots are not in Phase 1A.

A post on the health system’s Facebook page asks those who don’t qualify yet to cancel their vaccination appointments, stating “vaccine availability is limited statewide.”

Botkin encourages people to learn what they can online before calling in order to keep phone lines open for patients and those with immediate care needs.

“Just because our call volume has skyrocketed,” Botkin said. “We want to ensure that we’re still providing excellent service to patients who need emergency services.”

Botkin says she’s not sure when Family Choice Urgent Care will receive vaccines for the general public.