▶️ Brown vows state funds for childcare as crisis persists locally

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday announced funding for a few key sectors in the state, including childcare, in her final State of the State address.

Funding allocations included $400 million for affordable housing, $200 million for job training, and $100 million for childcare across the state.

“Childcare is a basic necessity. It is just as critical to our economic recovery as infrastructure,” Brown said. “For working parents, childcare is infrastructure.”

In Bend, the childcare sector continues to struggle through a desert.

“We have 2,700 slots, and we think there are about 7,500 to 8,000 children that would access childcare if it was available,” said Ben Hemson, City of Bend’s Business Advocate.

He said he’s unsure when exactly the so-called “desert” began, referring to when a community has less than one-third of the necessary supply.

“Just like our growth, it’s probably something that’s been building since the 90s or the 80s but has really become incredibly acute now as we’re trying to fill jobs all over town,” Hemson said.

Sharon Richardson runs two Sprouts Montessori locations in Bend, covering 19 of those slots.

Her waitlist is currently at around 50 kids.

“People call me when they’re still pregnant because they’re so worried about getting their child in when they’re three years old. It’s a bad situation for families,” she said.

She usually cares for more children but has had to cut down on slots due to staffing issues, which have left her with one full-time and three part-time employees.

“When I first opened the school back in March of 2019, I put out an ad for a full-time assistant and I had 50 applicants,” Richardson said. “This year…I’ve had hardly any applicants at all.”

One roadblock is the amount of time it takes for new fingerprints to be accepted into the central background registry, which can take months on end.

Hemson also cited a lack of space for new facilities to be built in town.

“Within my budget we have $100,000 that city council allocated that we’re really targeting for new childcare supply,” Hemson said. “And fingers crossed, there’s some federal funding that’s working its way down too that’s really focused on building new facilities.”