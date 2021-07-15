▶️ C.O. Cares Artist Spotlight: Sondra Holtzman

Central Oregon Daily News is proud to join the partnership supporting the C.O. Cares – Central Oregon Creative Artists Relief Effort.
Every Thursday morning you can watch a local artist on Good Morning Central Oregon on ABC and CBS around 6:40 a.m.
This week, we’re featuring local artist Sondra Holtzman.
You can read more about Holtzman in the GO magazine, a part of The Bulletin’s Thursday edition.
Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts is serving as the non-profit entity for the partnership, collecting money to distribute as grants directly to local artists.
You can help through this GoFundMe page.