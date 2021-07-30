▶️ Building blitz puts Veterans Village project back on track

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It was an all-out building blitz at the new Veterans Village homeless shelter project in Bend on Friday.

After months of inactivity due to a busy building season where labor has been in short supply, Mid-State Builders stepped up to help the Bend Heroes Foundation get to work.

The contractors donated labor in the form of 13 framers who were busy building the tiny homes.

There were only three cabins up at the start of the day and they hoped to finish nine more by the end of the night.

The nonprofit called the work a miracle.

“Yeah we were hoping to get the labor donated but at the same time the building industry is very busy these days and they have labor shortages so you know its hard to get people to donate labor when they don’t even have enough to get the job done,” said Erik Tobiason, president of the Bend Heroes Foundation.

J Bar J and Heart of Oregon Corp built the walls and floors.

The goal is to open the village this fall to veterans in need.