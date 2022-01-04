▶️ BPRD offering free limited time “Active After Dark” fitness classes

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Off work for the day, snow on the ground and the sun is almost gone.

Perfect time to hit the gym!

“We noticed that as the evening, it is getting dark around 4 p.m.” said Bend Park and Recreation District Fitness Supervisor, Jennifer Padilla. “We want people to stay active and in a safe environment.”

The Bend Park and Recreation District is offering free workout classes at both the Larkspur Community Center and the Juniper Swim and Fitness Center.

“We want everyone to stay active as through these dark hours and also kick start or start a healthy 2022,” said Padilla.

Active after dark, all classes start after 4 p.m. with a variety of different workouts available to those age 11 and older.

“Vinyasa Yoga classes, Yin yoga, restorative flow yoga, to cycle classes over at Juniper, some of our deep water classes at Juniper,” Padilla added. “We have our current channel here at Larkpur and that is our indoor heated pool.”

Guests can take as many classes as they like, and are encouraged to stay and use the facility’s other amenities.

“We also do follow to OHA mask mandate, so you will be having to workout with a mask, but that is creating a safe environment for everyone,” said Padilla

The free classes, Monday – Thursday are only available at no cost through January 13th.