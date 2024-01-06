▶️ Boys basketball; Summit defeats Ridgeview, Redmond upsets Mountain View

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Friday night was the start of Intermountain League Play in Deschutes County.

All the Bend and Redmond schools compete for a shot at that league title.

The Storm defeated Ridgeview 72-58, Caldera beat Bend 68-40, and Redmond upset Mountain View 59-54.

The state’s biggest wrestling tournament, the Oregon Wrestling Classic, is at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond this weekend.

The tournament brings thousands of wrestlers of all ages to women’s college wrestling and even a Japanese All-Star duel this year.

Tickets for adults cost $15, and kids and seniors cost $5.