▶️ Birdseye view of Bootleg Fire reveals enormity of the challenge ahead

by Allen Schauffler

We get an early morning start, meeting pilot Bruce Mclellan at the Bend Airport.

He needs to check out the airplane, a Cessna P-210, after a yearly maintenance session and we want to get a look at the Bootleg Fire.

Our needs converge nicely and we lift off into a clear blue sky, heading south toward Klamath Falls.

Along the route to Lakeview we pay close attention to the TFRs, the “Temporary Flight Restrictions” put in place by the FAA to keep stray air traffic out of the fire zone.

McLellan watches his digital map and explains that as long as we stay above 11,500 feet on this leg of the flight we can overfly the fire; below that we have to stay away.

“You’re not allowed to fly within this region which is north of Lakeview, northeast of Klamath Falls and roughly across the top of Summer Lake,” he tells us.

The Summer Lake area northeast of the Bootleg Fire is just one of many concerns for fire bosses.

We fly over homes and ranches along Highway 31. They are inside the level 3 (“Get out Now”) evacuation area.

One of the tactical goals in the coming days will be keeping the fire on the flats above Winter Rim, the massive scarp that sweeps down to the Summer Lake basin.

As we fly I realize it’s an eerie feeling, floating along at 11,500 feet with everything very peaceful and smooth and at the same time knowing the scene on the ground below us is so different, so dangerous.

Fire crews have battled the Bootleg Fire since a lightning strike on July 6th. It has blown up on them, now spreading towards 400-thousand acres and forcing thousands from their homes.

On this early morning flight at altitude, we see little evidence of all that and the smoke has laid down, settling into the valleys and basins of the Fremont-Winema National Forest. But we know the aerial attack, so important in fighting wildland fires, will pick up again if visibility allows.

“I don’t know exactly where the planes are coming from.” Mclellan says, “My guess is probably out of Lakeview so we’ll also have to be careful when we approach. If there are aircraft en route to the fire we’ll stay well clear of them.”

We touch down at the Lakeview Airport and meet Lake County Commissioner James Williams.

He is all too familiar with the challenges and dangers of a red-hot fire season.

The town of Paisley was seriously threatened just 10 months ago. When the call went out for volunteers in that area earlier in the week dozens turned out from all over Lake County.

Williams shakes his head and smiles.

“Incredible. Incredible to see crews from Christmas Valley, Silver Lake, Lakeview even, driving all the way up there an hour or more,” he said. “It was a great feeling of unity for the county I would say just to see that response happen so quickly and have that looming threat right over our heads. We weren’t sure what was going to be coming down the mountain that night.

“We’re getting used to this. And I’m not sure this is a good thing. This is happening every single year now.”

But he does see some hope in the battle against the massive Bootleg Fire.

“We had a break. We had some rain. I think it really helped lay those flames down a little bit,” he said. “Hopefully it was the break that we needed. And we’re crossing our fingers and just hoping that we’re able to get ahead of this thing.”

The Lakeview Airport is one of the command centers for the air attack on this sector of the fire.

We count 12 helicopters, most of them private contractors, and a few National Guard choppers.

There’s also a squad of 4 “SEAT” planes, single-engine air tankers converted from agricultural use, basically, crop-dusters turned into firefighting machines.

I talk with some of the pilots at the airport air-tanker base. It’s mid-morning and they haven’t flown the fire yet. They tell me the SEATs can be filled with retardant in minutes and can haul up to 800 gallons at a time.

We make a few phone calls and Marcus Kauffman meets us for an interview.

He’s one of the information officers for Incident Management Team One, working the southern zone of the fire.

He says fire managers and crews on the ground and in the air are feeling slightly more confident.

“We’re not quite ready to say we’ve turned the corner yet but we’ve had a couple of productive days and things are looking good,” he said. “The day before yesterday the fire put on 40,000 acres; yesterday the fire put on a thousand acres. So that’s an indication fire behavior has moderated a little bit.”

Back in the plane, we get bumped around a bit after takeoff, proof that the ground and air are heating up. And we start seeing more puffs of smoke from the fire zone.

Some of the smoke from this and other fires burning in the West has spread across the country to the Atlantic, affecting air quality in major East Coast cities.

We get a sense of the huge area this fire covers, the many different hot spots the firefighters have to keep an eye on and the challenges posed by the winds and drifting smoke.

It’s clear this fight is not over. Any significant wind or lightning event could cause huge problems.

And as we fly home and leave the Bootleg Fire behind it’s also clear this fire season, which has started bad, could easily get worse.