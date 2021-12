by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

We’ve all seen the movie Christmas Vacation and laughed along as Clark Griswold set up his 25,000 lights with everything going wrong along the way.

But what do you do if you want to emulate old Griswold at your own house without all the pitfalls?

Turns out a Bend woman has the secrets to success.

If you’d like to check out the Rasmussen display of Christmas lights, head to southeast Bend and turn off 27th onto Stevens Road.

Look for the house that’s glowing. You can’t miss it.