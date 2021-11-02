▶️ Big Sky bike park breaking ground; riding opportunities for all ages

Bend’s Big Sky Bike Park project — put on hold last year during the pandemic — is slated to begin construction this week.

The project is starting construction sooner than planned thanks to a $350,000 grant from the Bend Sustainability Fund through Visit Bend.

“We’ll have an asphalt pump track, a tot zone, a trials area, a skills development area and a network of single track trails and a 1.5 mile perimeter loop trail that goes all the way around the park,” said Bronwen Mastro, Bend Park and Recreation landscape architect.

Cyclists won’t have to wait long for the new amenities.

The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.

“We are looking at being able to offer amenities for bike riders of all ages and abilities, from beginners to much more advanced,” said Julie Brown, community relations manager for Bend Park and Recreation District. “What we are planning at this park is going to be able to deliver on those expectations we’ve been hearing from the community and we are just really excited to get started.”

The Big Sky Bike Park has been in planning for about five years.

Concerns that noise and lights from the park might disturb neighbors were addressed by not allowing sound amplification during events, and not installing any lights.

“At the same time I’ve been working on this project, I’ve also gotten into mountain biking. I’ve been able to ride things and better understand what was being designed,” Mastro said.

The $2.8 million project is paid for through system development charges, Bend Park and Recreation District general fund and the aforementioned grant from Visit Bend.