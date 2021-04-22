▶️ Big Butte Challenge gives hikers the ultimate motivation to hit the trail: BEER

Hike a butte. Drink a beer.

That’s the general idea behind the Big Butte Challenge.

The Challenge is the latest socially distanced event designed to bridge the gap until large-scale events can happen.

The Big Butte Challenge consists of climbing five buttes including Bessie, Black, Awbrey, Pilot and Gray.

Registered participants get a complimentary beer for each butte they hike.

“We created the Butte Challenge for people to be able to do it individually or with their friends, their colleagues, or their family to safely summit five buttes in Central Oregon,” said Scott Douglass, Cascade Relays CEO. “The other goal is to help our breweries.”

Participants register in advance at https://bigbutte.racemanager.app/

They must track their progress with a GPS-enabled device or take a selfie on the summit of each butte and submit it as proof.

“I do Bessie Butte and Pilot Butte all the time, so I’ve already done those,” said Emilie Cortes, a Butte Challenge participant. “But I have a special plan to do all five buttes in one day, so we want to go big or go home.”

Participants pay $25 per butte or $80 for all five and receive neck gaiters, discounts on footwear, energy bars, and complimentary pints of beer at Bend Brewing Company, Deschutes Brewery, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Worthy Brewing and Wild Ride Brewing.

“Oh my gosh, they come down from those hikes and that’s their game plan–have a beverage,” said Ashley Blaylock, 10 Barrel Brewing Events Manager. “Whether it’s with their friends of their family or their group that hiked with them.”