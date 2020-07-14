▶️ Bend’s ‘Prep Kitchen’ gives aspiring chefs a place to grow their craft

Cooking is in Mark Katzman’s blood.

And now, through a passion project he launched a little later in life, he’s providing a place for more culinary enthusiasts to grow their craft.

Located in a spot on Revere Ave. that’s been home to a sushi joint, BBQ spot and more, it’s fitting that it now is where chefs create all kinds of cuisine.

Samantha O'Connor takes us to Prep Kitchen, Bend's one and only commercial kitchen.