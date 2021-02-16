▶️ Bend’s Little Caesars Lady receives local support after open heart surgery

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

You know her, you love her, and she has probably put a smile on your face at some point on the corner of 3rd Street and Reed Market Road.

Mary Barackman, better known as Bend’s “Little Caesars Lady,” has been promoting the franchise for nearly a decade by dancing and twirling her fake guitar outside.

You wouldn’t guess it from her attitude, but Barackman, has had a difficult couple of months.

“She had a full open heart surgery,” said Christina Belli, Barackman’s daughter. “They cut her sternum, they cut her open, and surgery took about four hours to do.”

Barackman had a heart valve replaced on Thursday and recovery has not been easy.

“Any movement hurts right now,” Belli said. “She’s having a hard time because she can’t do everything on her own right now.”

Between living across the country and the pandemic, Belli can’t take care of her mother once she’s out of the hospital.

Belli explained this to her mother’s fans over social media and they’re willing to help, expressing interest in meal trains and a GoFundMe if one becomes available.

“I want to be there, I want to help her and I can’t,” Belli said. “It means a lot that other people are helping when I can’t.”

Belli is looking into aftercare options and says a meal train should be started within the next couple of weeks.

“I told her all about the support on Facebook and I feel like that helps her a lot,” Belli said. “Knowing that everyone’s praying for her and is there for her.”

Belli says once her mother has recovered, she does plan to return dancing as Bend’s Little Caesars Lady.

Updates on Barackman’s health and ways to help will be posted on the Rock On, Bend Little Caesars Lady Facebook page.