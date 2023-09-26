▶️ Bendites comment on possible transportation utility fee during public forum

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Monday night, the city of Bend held a public forum to discuss a possible transportation utility fee.

“We are looking at sustainable ways to fund our transportation system so that we can have better service, more options for people, and really enhance the transportation system,” said Mayor of Bend Melanie Kebler. “That hasn’t really kept up with our growth.”

One piece of the overall transportation funding puzzle.

“We really just want to talk to folks about how the plan for this implementation of the fee came about,” said Kebler. “What it is, how it’s going to work. Hear their questions, make sure we’re answering them and taking their input on the whole policy.”

Despite the $190 million transportation bond passed in 2020, the city says more money must be spent to maintain roads.

Bend homeowners may be asked to pay $10-$15 monthly on utility bills to help cover the city’s Transportation System Plan.

Monday was the first time during this process that the public was allowed to comment.

RELATED: Why is Bend considering monthly transportation fee after voters passed bond?

RELATED: Bend homeowners may pay $10-$15 per month for transportation fee

“I have a mom that’s 85 years old,” said one commenter. “She’s on fixed income, Social Security, and she’s on food stamps. She can afford $180 extra on her utilities.”

“What is the future of that going to look like,” asked another. “Is there a percentage increase? Is there some kind of upper limit of property tax increase or limited 3% increase per year?”

The mayor and city staff answered each question before allowing the public to talk 1-on-1 with the city about any additional questions or concerns they may have.

The $190 million transportation bond voters passed in 2020 can only be used for specific projects.

The city says the transportation fee is to take care of general road maintenance.

They are holding another round table discussion on October 11th and decide by the end of the year.