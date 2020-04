Free the Ocean is a click-to-give website started by Mimi Ausland of Bend.

It’s a way you can help clean up the oceans from the comfort of your own couch.

All you have to do is answer one trivia question per day at freetheocean.com to help do your part to remove plastic pollution from our ocean.

Central Oregon Daily News’ Eric Lindstrom talks to her and shows us how it works.