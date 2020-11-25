▶️ Bend woman seeks rightful owner of unemployment checks mistakenly sent to her

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Bend resident Sasha Warren last week received six unemployment checks in the mail.

The only problem is, they don’t belong to her.

“That’s quite a bit of unemployment to miss out on, unfortunately,” Warren said. “It does have my actual address on it, so it wasn’t just dropped off at my house by mistake.”

The checks belong to an Abdul Gray, who Warren says didn’t live at her address before her.

She wants to get the money back to him.

“This person is going without their unemployment checks, which can be a lot,” Warren said. “That could be their food, that could be their rent, that could be their gas to get to work, it could be really important things.”

More than 120,000 Oregonians are currently on some form of unemployment assistance.

Regional Economist Damon Runberg says any money received is extremely important, now more than ever because tens of thousands could be losing it within the next month.

“There are going to be a lot of people, as we call it, sort of falling off the benefits cliff,” Runberg said. “We think over 70,000 Oregonians are going to lose benefits on December 26th, the day that the CARES Act expires.”

Warren hasn’t had any luck finding Gray.

She posted about the checks on Facebook but doesn’t want to return the checks assuming they’ll be sent right back to her.

“Unfortunately, I know sending them back to the unemployment office, it’ll take months to get sorted out,” Warren said. “So I was hoping that I could just get a hold of them in some way or another.”

Warren says she won’t hand off the checks to anyone without an ID.

And having gone on unemployment herself this year, she knows it’s the right thing to do.

If you know the person these checks belong to, email info@centraloregondaily.com.