▶️ Bend woman returns home after a 7-year walk around the Earth

Angela Maxwell of Bend decided to go on a little walk in May 2014.

And, well, she kind of hasn’t stopped.

Now after spending nearly seven years walking around the Earth raising money for at-risk youth programs, Maxwell will return to Bend this weekend.

You can join her in the final, celebratory mile on Sunday when she walks from REI to downtown around noon.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom caught up with her recently to find out more about this incredible journey.

For more information: She Walks The Earth