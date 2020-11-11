▶️ Bend Veterans Day ceremony honors local Marine killed in July

Central Oregon honored our veterans today.
This morning, Bend’s flag ceremony also paid tribute to a Marine who died this summer in a training accident in Southern California.
Central Oregon Daily Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann has the story of a new brick and flag added to the Bend Heroes Memorial in honor of PFC Jack Ostrovky.
Previous Coverage
Bend Marine among 9 killed in sea-tank sinking off Calif. coast
▶️ With hike up Pilot Butte, friends and family honor Marine killed in training accident
