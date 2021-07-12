▶️ Bend Summer Festival hits Downtown streets; draws flood of visitors

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Music, food, drinks, and an array of artisan tents brought visitors flooding to Downtown Bend over the weekend for the return of the annual Summer Festival.

The festivities ran all day on Saturday and Sunday, featuring live music to fill the summer air.

Last summer’s event had to be canceled due to COVID, and many artisans were grateful to experience the personal connections with customers once again.

“I like to be able to engage people, and talk about what they like about my paintings, and what they find appealing, or sometimes arresting,” said Maile Sand of Canopy Studios.

“Everybody seems really happy to be out and about,” said Sarita Morgan of Sarita Star Designs. “I mean, there were people here before I was even finished setting up, and ready to shop.”

Besides the personal interactions, many artists said they enjoyed meeting one another to discuss their crafts, skills, and businesses.