▶️ Bend Sophomore Addisen Fisher throws perfect game in 13-0 win over Summit

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Bend Sophomore Addisen Fisher pitched a perfect game against Summit High (7-7) Tuesday night, helping the Lava Bears defeat the Storm 13-0 in five innings.

Fisher struck out all 15 batters she faced.

The Lava Bears also tied the school record with 26 homers this season, with nine games left to play.

Bend has won 38 of their last 40 games played.

They are now 18-1 this season and are the #2 ranked softball team in 6A in Oregon and ranked #19 nationally.

Their only loss came from South Salem, 7-2 in their previous contest.

Bend plays Mckay next in a doubleheader Thursday at home, starting at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Summit plays against South Salem in a doubleheader Wednesday at home at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

In baseball, the Summit storm came into their matchup with Bend ranked #7 in Oregon, but the Lava Bears came out ready to play.

Bend took a 3-0 lead over Summit in the first three innings of play.

In the top of the fifth inning a grounder between first and second by James Cecil scored a run and a few plays later, another hard hit grounder, another RBI, this time by Trenton Karpstein put the Lava Bears up 5-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning.

Summit was able to score two runs in the fifth inning and one run in the sixth inning, but the now 9-9 Lava Bears upset the Summit Storm 5-3.

Summit takes on West Salem at home Saturday in a double header at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Bend plays La Salle at home Thursday at 4:30 p.m.