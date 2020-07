By ANYSSA BOHNAN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

We told you last night city councilors asked Bend City Manager Eric King to draft a new administrative order discouraging visitors from coming to town.

The move would also ask hoteliers to stop booking short-term reservations through Labor Day.

Today, we talked with local leaders and residents about the plan and whether it’s too little, too late.

Central Oregon Daily’s Anyssa Bohanan has the story.