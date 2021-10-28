▶️ Bend residents gearing up for Halloween

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

After a year hiatus, Halloween is back in Central Oregon, and some folks can’t wait to celebrate.

“It feels really good because you couldn’t just do a lot of stuff really. But this year we’re going to have a lot more fun,” said excited trick or treater and house decorator, Finn Fletcher.

In local neighborhoods, skulls and spiders cover houses.

Fletcher and his dad designed and decorated their yard for the upcoming spooky weekend.

“Everybody loves our decorations and people keep stopping by to see them,” said Fletcher

“We’re just happy to actually be able to get out and you know after missing it last year to be able to get all of the kids out and to have those memories as kids is pretty special,” said Finn’s dad, Slater Fletcher.

Other folks are getting more interactive with passing out candy, like Sky Press, who’s creating a spooky laboratory in an unexpected place for his 9 year-old daughter and friends.

“In previous years we’ve decorated, but this year we’ve gone all out. We’re going to open our garage as a haunted garage for the first time in a couple of years,” said Press.

For folks fixated on costumes, Google announced the years’ most popular costume is a witch.

Searches for squid game costumes have skyrocketed in the past month.

I checked in at the local Halloween store, and the line wrapped around the store.

Events in the Bend area are overflowing, with Halloween in Downtown Bend offering kid-focused activities, the Capitol and Silver Moon Brewing hosting adult Halloween dances, and more unique events like the Bend BMX Halloween Race – complete with zombie trophies.

From those I’ve talked to, people are just excited to get back out and celebrate.