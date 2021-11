by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

It’s quickly becoming an annual tradition at the Domino Room.

For the past three years, local rapper J Meast has been hosting a free Thanksgiving meal and he’ll do it again Thursday.

The free meal gets underway at 3 p.m. and is open to all.

We talked to the musician about the event.

