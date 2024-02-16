▶️ Bend prepares for busy holiday weekend highlighted by Winter Fest

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

A popular event, plus a holiday in Bend, usually equals a busy weekend. Not only is it President’s Day Weekend, but Winter Fest is also returning to the Old Mill.

“Tens of thousands of people are expected to come through the event this weekend, which is really exciting. We have so many different things for them to do that will be able to keep them here and entertained for hours,” Lay it Out Events Director Julia Gilley said.

Crews have been setting up since Monday.

“The activities happen all day. We have family-friendly activities, like dog shows and carnival rides. We also have music on our stage starting at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, so there’s lots of stuff to do no matter what time you show up.”

Event organizers aren’t the only ones getting ready for the long weekend. Local hotels have shown limited to no availability.

“We’ve got a couple rooms available on Friday. We’re completely sold out on Saturday. Sunday, we have some availability, but these are all going to sell out within the next few hours I would imagine,” General Manager of the Campfire Hotel Daniel Elder said. “This weekend’s been sold out for quite awhile, now. At least a few weeks. This weekend’s special just because it’s a tri-factor. Three different events, you got Winter Fest, it’s a holiday weekend, and then also Valentine’s Weekend. Really, it’s a lot of things working in our advantage.”

Winter Fest begins Friday at 5 p.m. and goes through Sunday evening.