▶️ Bend policing survey drawing plenty of interest; new chief is reading each response

Bend Police received hundreds of responses to a new public survey – in just the first few hours.

The survey includes four open-ended questions about experiences with police, communications with the department and possible improvements.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 440 people have responded to the survey on the city’s website.

And new Chief Mike Krantz plans to go through each one.

“I want to read all of them, and have the opportunity to take all that in and – myself – just kind of find the themes that I’m seeing or reading,” Krantz said. “And, it will take a little bit of time. My days are fairly full, but it’s an opportunity to get different input and different comments from the community.”

Submissions will be accepted through September 25th.

A virtual public listening session is planned for October to continue the police reform discussion.