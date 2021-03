Sure, it’s been a while, but guess what? School is back in session.

And that means Bend Police are once again patrolling school zones for speeders and distracted drivers.

Last month, officers issued nearly 100 written warnings during a one-day effort; 32 people were ticketed for speeding.

The fines can range from $115 to over a $1,000.

Thursday, Central Oregon Daily Photojournalist Graham Stillman was at Sky View Middle School for another enhanced traffic patrol.