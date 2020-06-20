▶️ Bend Police chief candidates discuss diversity, equity

Bend’s City Manager is looking for feedback on the five finalists in the search for the next police chief.

A number of community groups took part in a virtual town hall with the candidates Thursday night.

Three seeking the top job are from within Bend PD, one from Portland and one from Pittsburgh

Much of last night’s conversation centered around diversity, inclusion and equity in light of renewed attention on racial injustice and police use of force around the country.

After six years as Chief of Bend Police, Jim Porter will retire at the end of this month.

You can watch a replay of the forum and find the feedback form here: https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/police/administration/chief-of-police-selection-process