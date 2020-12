A 17-year-old Bend tennis star is going to be a Gator – a Florida Gator to be exact.

Nate Bonetto has accepted a scholarship offer to play for the SEC school’s tennis team in the fall of 2021.

To put it in perspective, playing tennis at Florida is a little like playing basketball at Kentucky or college football at Alabama.

He’s going to be part of the best of the best.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom has more on the small-town kid with big-time game.