by Samantha O'Connor

He’s a survivor, a hero, a member of the Greatest Generation.

Nearly 80 years ago, Dick Higgins survived the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

And now, the 100-year-old Bend resident is going back to Oahu for the somber anniversary.

Tonight, we hear from Dick and his granddaughter about just how special this trip will be.

