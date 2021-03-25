▶️ Bend Park and Rec prepares to open long-awaited Larkspur Community Center

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

The Larkspur Community Center is a project that’s been in the works for more than a decade.

Bend Park and Recreation finished the center last fall, but were unable to open the facility to the public due to COVID restrictions.

But the wait is finally over. The new center will open to the public on April 5.

“We’re just super excited to welcome people in and let them experience all the great amenities and features that Larkspur Community Center offers,” Kim Johnson, community engagement supervisor with Bend Park and Rec, said.

At first, access to the facility will require a reservation and capacity will be limited to about 50% of normal.

The community center has several group exercise rooms, which will hold classes like yoga and pilates.

One of the most exciting new features might be the center’s new 4,000 square foot aquatics center.

“We’re super excited to have this,” Johnson said. “This is a warm water exercise pool and facility, that’ll be available for exercise classes, short-distance lap swimming, resistance pool and hot tub feature.”

The upper floor includes a weight room and cardio area.

“This has top of the line state of the art fitness equipment,” Johnson said. “Really, there’s a workout for anything you’d like to do.”

You can find more information on how to reserve your spot in the center at Bend Park and Recreation’s website.