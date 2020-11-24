▶️ Bend opens temporary warming shelter; additional services available for addicts

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Monday marks the opening of Bend’s cold weather shelter off 2nd Street.

A much needed place to escape the cold.

“That’s what really this facility is for,” Ryan Olufson, Shepherd’s House associate director of development and volunteers said. “It’s helping people know that if we’re in a situation as a family, maybe we’re living in a motor home or vehicle, you can get out of the cold and come into this space and stay warm.”

The shelter will provide a warm place to stay, hot meals, and a shower truck service twice a week.

“Folks are coming daily to us to check in and then check out in the morning, and then they come back,” Olufson said. “So it’s a rotating basis, but folks can stay with us essentially as long as they need to throughout the season.”

The 10,000 square foot shelter is open to men, women, and children with separate areas for each.

It can hold up to 60 guests over night, and an additional ten who just need warmth.

“This shelter is going to provide folks with the opportunity to stay warm every night,” Olufson said. “It literally can be life or death as we know.”

It is what’s known as a low barrier shelter, where guests struggling with addiction will be handled individually.

“If folks do come to us with specific needs, whether that’s mental health or maybe intoxicated,” Olufson said. “That’s where we contact our local authorities to get assistance there to make sure that we just don’t turn people away.”

Bethlehem Inn, another shelter in town, often cannot take in people struggling with addiction.

Executive director Gwenn Wysling says this is a barrier many face when seeking shelter.

“People end up utilizing tools to keep themselves comforted in their time of crisis,” Wysling said. “That may be drugs and alcohol.”

Olufson says he doesn’t think the shelter will be at full capacity night one, but wants it known that staff and volunteers are here to help.

“Hospitality is a big part of what we do,” Olufson said. “We just want people to know that we love them, we care for them, and we’re glad they’re here.”

Well behaved pets are allowed in the shelter.

The shelter is not allowing people on the property prior to their 6 p.m. check in time.

Olufson says volunteers are still needed, including local artists willing to donate their time to paint murals.

If interested in volunteering, email ryano@shepherdshouseministries.org.