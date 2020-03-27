▶️ Bend nonprofit aims to help domestic abuse victims trapped at home

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Gov. Brown has said to “stay home, save lives.” But, for some, home isn’t a safe place.

The nonprofit Saving Grace in Bend works with domestic abuse victims and helps them get out of unsafe environments. These days, they’re working to help victims who may be self-isolating at home with an abuser.

“As we have survivors living in close proximity to their abusers, they are cut off from support networks,” Executive Director Cassi MacQueen said. “They don’t have friends family or resources outside of the home. They might not even be able to make a private phone call.”

Curtis Chambers, with the Redmond Police Department, said they have not seen a noticable increase in domestic abuse calls in the past several weeks. MacQueen said they haven’t seen an increase in calls to their domestic abuse hotline either, but she said it may be too early to see a difference yet.

France and Australia have both reported a spike in domestic violence during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“What we do know is that domestic abuse is still happening at homes, potentially at a greater or increased rate, due to the additional stresses of having kids home, lack of job, decreased finances, and the overall anxiety around COVID-19,” MacQueen said.

Saving Grace is working to create an online chat feature to connect people who need help with online resources. It should be ready in the next few weeks.

Anyone in a domestic abuse situation is encouraged to call Saving Grace’s hotline at 541-389-7021 or connect with Saving Grace online at their website.

“As hard as COVID 19 is to all of us here in Central Oregon, there are people in our community where home is not safe,” MacQueen said.