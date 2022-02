by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Bend Lady Lava Bears (8-6) hosted the Mountain View Lady Cougars (11-5) Thursday night and Bend upset Mountain View with a 32-30 victory.

Bend hosts Sprague this Saturday at 7:30, while Mountain View travels to South Salem, starting at 2:30.

In boys basketball, Mountain View (11-5) went on a 6-0 run to end the game against Bend High (12-7), coming away with a big 63-60 win.

The Cougars host South Salem this Saturday, starting at 2:30.

Bend travels to Sprague, also at 2:30.